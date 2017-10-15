Tatum will likely start at power forward for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Coach Brad Stevens announced on Sunday that projected starter Marcus Morris would miss the first week or so of the season with soreness in his right knee, which opens a spot up for Tatum in the starting lineup. While it hasn't been confirmed, Stevens hinted that Tatum would get the call. "I don't want to say because then I feel like I would be stuck to it," Stevens said regarding his starters for the opener. "But probably pretty similar to what we've been doing." Tatum started the last three preseason games, so he appears to be in line to draw the start. He should see a healthy workload for at least the first three games of the season whether starting or coming off the bench, though Morris' eventual return will cut into Tatum's playing time.