Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to start season opener
Tatum will likely start at power forward for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Coach Brad Stevens announced on Sunday that projected starter Marcus Morris would miss the first week or so of the season with soreness in his right knee, which opens a spot up for Tatum in the starting lineup. While it hasn't been confirmed, Stevens hinted that Tatum would get the call. "I don't want to say because then I feel like I would be stuck to it," Stevens said regarding his starters for the opener. "But probably pretty similar to what we've been doing." Tatum started the last three preseason games, so he appears to be in line to draw the start. He should see a healthy workload for at least the first three games of the season whether starting or coming off the bench, though Morris' eventual return will cut into Tatum's playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores seven points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: To start Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Notches nine points in exhibition opener•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will sit out Thursday's contest•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Thursday•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...