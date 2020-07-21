Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday that he'll limit his stars' minutes during Friday's scrimmage against Oklahoma City, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Stevens didn't single out Tatum, but it's implied that the third-year wing will be among the players to see limited action in what ultimately amounts to a preseason contest. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward also figure to play reduced minutes, while Stevens noted that Kemba Walker (knee) will likely sit out Friday's scrimmage altogether.