Tatum (COVID-19 protocols) is being listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Shams Charania of the Athletic tweeted earlier Saturday that Tatum would need to quarantine and be out for 10-to-14 days. However, the Celtics have now listed Tatum as doubtful for Sunday's game, rather than out. The situation is confusing and uncertain, and it's extremely murky what the outcome will be and why there's a difference in reporting.