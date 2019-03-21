Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs 13 points in Wednesday's loss
Tatum totaled 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.
Tatum has handed out at least four assists in four of the last five games, and he continues to provide pretty well-rounded counting stats on an almost nightly basis. Those who were expecting a monumental leap from the sophomore forward have likely been left feeling disappointed and underwhelmed overall. Still, Tatum has improved his per-game averages across every category here in 2018-19, with drops in field goal and three-point percentages being the lone areas where he has taken a step back this season.
