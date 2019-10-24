Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs 21 points, 10 boards in opener

Tatum tallied 21 points (8-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 loss to the 76ers.

Tatum struggled from an efficiency standpoint, amassing more field goal attempts than points and more turnovers (four) than assists. Nevertheless, he caught fire from beyond the arc and led his team in rebounds. The Celtics are lacking down low this season, which may force Tatum to take a more active role when it comes to cleaning the glass.