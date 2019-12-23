Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs career-high 39 points
Tatum tallied 39 points (15-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 win over the Hornets.
Tatum was absolutely terrific, finishing with a career high in scoring while hauling in a season high rebounding total and matching his season high in blocks. He'll try to stay hot in Wednesday's matinee matchup versus the Raptors.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dealing with sinus infection•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Efficient double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's in win over Nuggets•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid night against Heat•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sterling all-around showing in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...