Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs career-high 39 points

Tatum tallied 39 points (15-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 win over the Hornets.

Tatum was absolutely terrific, finishing with a career high in scoring while hauling in a season high rebounding total and matching his season high in blocks. He'll try to stay hot in Wednesday's matinee matchup versus the Raptors.