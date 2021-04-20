Tatum tallied 14 points (3-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bulls.
Tatum's poor shooting effort was overshadowed by his first career triple-double. Before Monday's game, the 23-year-old was averaging 29.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 52.3 percent from the field over nine games in April. He'll look to bounce back shooting-wise Thursday at home against the Suns.
