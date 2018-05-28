Tatum delivered 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 42 minutes in Sunday's 87-79 ECF Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers.

Tatum was the lone bright spot for a Celtic team that shot 34 percent from the field. Despite the loss, many will remember Tatum's second half dunk over LeBron James. Tatum was Boston's only effective scorer during a second half in which Boston's other young ballers wilted under pressure. The 20 year old rookie had an impressive post season, averaging 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 made threes in 19 playoff matches. It will be very interesting next season to see how Tatum continues to develop alongside returning star Gordon Hayward.