Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Magnificent in Game Five victory
Tatum finished with 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 victory over the Cavaliers.
Tatum was spectacular on both ends of the floor Wednesday, leading the Celtics to a crucial Game Five victory. Tatum was unquestionably the best player on the court in this one and while it is hard to call it a breakout game given his strong season, he has certainly established himself as a star of the league. The offense seems to come with some regularity at the moment but it was his defense that shone through as he recorded four steals and two blocks. He will need to bring the same energy on Friday as the Celtics try to wrap up the series in Cleveland which would advance them to the NBA Finals.
