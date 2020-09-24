Tatum notched 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 loss against the Heat.

Tatum was Boston's top scorer once again while pushing his streak of games with at least 20 points to six. He's also flashed on the defensive end in these playoffs, having notched three-block games on three occasions now. Tatum is averaging a robust 26.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the series against the Heat despite the fact that the Celtics are just one loss away from elimination.