Tatum is dealing with a right wrist injury, which has been considered "day to day" moving forward, says Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum's nasty fall during the Boston's Game 1 win against Orlando has led to the team monitoring his right wrist issue, which is a significant concern, considering how important he is to the team. In 40 minutes in the series opener, the superstar forward finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.