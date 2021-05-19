Tatum had 50 points (14-32 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 17-17 FT), eight boards, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 118-100 win over the Wizards in a play-in game.

Playing without Jaylen Brown (wrist), Boston was mostly in control from start to finish with Tatum leading the way. The All-Star wing drained five three-pointers, but he did much of his damage at the free-throw line, where he set a new season high with 17 makes. The Celtics will now have a few off days to gear up for a Round 1 matchup against the second-seeded Nets.