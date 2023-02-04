Tatum logged 20 points (3-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 106-94 loss to the Suns.

Even though it'd be a stretch to say the Celtics definitely lost Friday against the Suns due to Tatum's shooting woes, if the star forward had posted numbers that were in line with his season averages, the game would've probably ended with a different outcome. The fact that Tatum still found a way to reach the 20-point plateau despite shooting 20 percent from the field shows his wide range of resources on offense. Tatum will try to bounce back in an easier matchup Monday when the Celtics visit the Pistons.