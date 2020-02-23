Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Matches career high in scoring
Tatum exploded for 41 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 loss to the Lakers.
Tatum matched his career high in scoring and did so in an efficient fashion. He has been a scoring machine all season, but especially here in February, as he's averaging 29.7 points through nine tilts.
