Tatum posted 18 points (9-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Wizards.

Tatum missed a free throw that would have ended the game in the first overtime, and then missed the final shot of the game in the second overtime that sealed the deal for the Wizards. With multiple Celtics out due to injury, Tatum was forced to stop up and posted a decent stat line despite a below-average shooting night overall.