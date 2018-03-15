Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Misses key shots in losing effort
Tatum posted 18 points (9-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Wizards.
Tatum missed a free throw that would have ended the game in the first overtime, and then missed the final shot of the game in the second overtime that sealed the deal for the Wizards. With multiple Celtics out due to injury, Tatum was forced to stop up and posted a decent stat line despite a below-average shooting night overall.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts balanced stat line in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 14 points in easy win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 11 points in 26 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid effort off bench in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 15 in Friday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores four points in 21 minutes•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...