Tatum posted 44 points (16-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday night's win over Golden State.

Tatum and Stephen Curry had one of the more memorable duels of the season, but it was Tatum's 44 points that ultimately carried Boston to a 119-114 victory. Tatum had managed just 14 points in Thursday's win over the Lakers, but over his last 13 appearances he's averaging 29.5 points on 51-42-91 shooting splits. Since the All-Star break, the Duke product has been a top-10 value in eight-category fantasy leagues.