Tatum tallied 29 points (9-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 44 minutes of Friday's 92-87 win over the Raptors.
Tatum led all scorers in the decisive Game 7 win and finished the series with four consecutive double-doubles. He'll look to keep rolling against Miami in the Eastern Finals beginning Tuesday night.
