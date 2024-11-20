Tatum contributed 33 points (11-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 win over Cleveland.

Tatum scored 30-plus points for the ninth time this season, and he also racked up his third consecutive double-double. The superstar has stuffed the stat sheet on a nightly basis, and he continues to dominate across the board while improving from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old has shot 44.9 percent from deep over his last five outings, and he has posted a double-double in four of them.