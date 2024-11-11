Tatum amassed 31 points (7-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 victory over the Bucks.

The MVP candidate led the Celtics in points and rebounds while tying Derrick White for the team high in assists. Tatum has scored 30 or more points in six of his 11 regular-season appearances, and this season he has averaged 30.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field across 36.0 minutes per game. The superstar did struggle from the field Sunday, though his efficiency has remained mostly consistent throughout the year.