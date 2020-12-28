Tatum posted 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Celtics' 108-107 loss to the Pacers.

The hot three-point shooting Tatum enjoyed through the Celtics' first two games came to an end, but he made up for it by getting to the free-throw line for the first time all season while also stepping up his involvement on the glass. Tatum isn't quite playing at the level he was at during the second half of the 2019-20 season, but with averages of 25.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through three contests, he's given fantasy managers little reason to worry about their investment.