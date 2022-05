Tatum was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is Tatum's second All-NBA selection. The Celtics finished the season 51-31 -- good for second in the East -- while Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.9 minutes across 76 appearances. During his 15 playoff appearances so far, he's averaged 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals.