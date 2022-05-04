Tatum finished with 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in Tuesday's 109-86 win over Milwaukee.
Tatum has reached 29-plus points in five of his last seven games. The three-time All-Star was two assists shy of recording his second double-double of the playoffs and 24th of the season.
