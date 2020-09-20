Tatum produced 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and two turnovers over 41 minutes in Saturday's Eastern Conference finals Game 3 win over the Heat.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown asserted themselves in a very aggressive manner throughout the Game 3 win, aided by the stabilizing return of Gordon Hayward. Boston ran fewer isolation plays for Tatum and focused more on ball movement and driving to the basket. The new approach led to Tatum dishing an impressive eight dimes, one shy of his career playoff high. The return of Hayward (ankle) also prevented Miami from throwing more double-teams at Tatum. In general, Boston applied more ball pressure on defense, which led to more easy transition buckets on the offensive end. A few Miami turnovers led to poster-worthy dunks for Tatum. The versatile forward must now wait until Wednesday for Game 4 versus Miami. The Heat still have a two games to one lead over Boston.