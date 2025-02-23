Tatum finished Sunday's 118-105 win over the Knicks with 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Tatum's elite all-around game was on full display during Sunday's matinee, leading the Celtics in all three major stat categories and falling one assist shy from logging his second triple-double in as many games and third of the season. Boston is currently on a five-game winning streak, and over that span Tatum has averaged 29.0 points on 46.4 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over 36.7 minutes per game. He'll look to help extend the Celtics' win streak to six games Tuesday against the Raptors.