Tatum contributed 23 points (8-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 victory over the Magic.
Tatum had a strong game from three while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds and ending two boards short of a double-double in a winning effort. Tatum has hauled in eight or more rebounds in 15 games this season, adding at least 20 points in 14 of those contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 30 points Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 25 points Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Paces team with 32 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ejected against 76ers•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 26 in loss to Orlando•