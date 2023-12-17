Tatum contributed 23 points (8-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 victory over the Magic.

Tatum had a strong game from three while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds and ending two boards short of a double-double in a winning effort. Tatum has hauled in eight or more rebounds in 15 games this season, adding at least 20 points in 14 of those contests.