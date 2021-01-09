Tatum scored a team-high 32 points (14-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 116-107 win over Washington on Friday.

The forward started hot on 5-for-8 shooting from the field in the first quarter, totaling 19 points before halftime. Tatum has scored at an impressive rate in January, upping his scoring to 30.2 points per game. While early in the season, the 22-year-old is setting career marks in points, rebounds and assists per game this campaign.