Tatum (wrist) is doubtful for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Wednesday against the Magic, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Tatum took a fall in Sunday's Game 1 win over Orlando, which has rendered him day-to-day with a right wrist injury. It appears likely that he'll need to sit out at least one game due to the issue. If the superstar forward is ultimately ruled out as expected, his next chance to return to the floor would come Friday for Game 3 when the series shifts to Orlando. The Celtics are set to lean on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis as their top scoring options Wednesday, and either Sam Hauser or Al Horford is in line to jump into Boston's starting lineup.