Tatum isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's matchup against Indiana.

Tatum wasn't with the team for Sunday's loss to Orlando for personal reasons, but he returned to practice Tuesday and appears good to go for Wednesday's matchup. The MVP candidate shouldn't face any limitations during his expected return to game action. Tatum is averaging 30.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game -- all career highs.