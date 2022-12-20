Tatum isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's matchup against Indiana.
Tatum wasn't with the team for Sunday's loss to Orlando for personal reasons, but he returned to practice Tuesday and appears good to go for Wednesday's matchup. The MVP candidate shouldn't face any limitations during his expected return to game action. Tatum is averaging 30.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game -- all career highs.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Returns to team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out for personal reasons Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Delivers game-high 31 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Explodes for 44 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shoots poorly in loss•