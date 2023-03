Tatum (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum took a seat for Sunday's win over the Spurs, allowing Sam Hauser to draw a spot start, but he'll be back in action for the second half of Boston's back-to-back. Before his absence, Tatum had appeared in eight straight contests and averaged 28.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.