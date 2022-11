Tatum isn't listed on the Celtics' initial injury report for Monday's matchup against Charlotte.

Tatum was sidelined for the first half of Boston's back-to-back set Sunday due to a lingering ankle injury, but it appears his absence was merely precautionary, as the superstar forward is expected to be back in the mix Monday. Across 19 appearances, Tatum is averaging 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game.