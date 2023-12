Tatum (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Spurs.

Tatum will be available against the Spurs after sitting out Friday's game versus the Raptors. Tatum's absence against Toronto was deemed a precaution, as he played 43 minutes Thursday against Detroit despite some minor ankle soreness. The rest of Boston's injury report is clear with the exception of Jrue Holiday, as he's questionable with an elbow sprain.