Tatum (ankle) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tatum was sidelined for Monday's loss to Indiana due to a lingering ankle issue, but he'll return to action Wednesday, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. With Jrue Holiday (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Al Horford (illness) all questionable, Tatum and Jaylen Brown may have to run the show for Boston on Wednesday.
