Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not on injury report
Tatum (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Tatum dealt with a sinus infection earlier in the week but won't be forced to miss any time as a result. Across five games this month, he's averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 2.6 blocks and steals in 33.7 minutes.
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.