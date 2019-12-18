Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not on injury report

Tatum (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Tatum dealt with a sinus infection earlier in the week but won't be forced to miss any time as a result. Across five games this month, he's averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 2.6 blocks and steals in 33.7 minutes.