Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not on Thursday's injury report
Tatum (finger) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Tatum dislocated his finger during Wednesday's loss to he Heat, but there wasn't any structural damage to it and it won't cost him any time. Look for him to take on his normal spot in the starting lineup and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of restrictions. Tatum could potentially see a slight uptick in usage and playing time if Jaylen Brown (Achilles) can't give it a go.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid night after finger injury•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Status uncertain for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 16 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 15 points in 28 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Only 4 points during blowout loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points Friday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...