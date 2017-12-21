Tatum (finger) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Tatum dislocated his finger during Wednesday's loss to he Heat, but there wasn't any structural damage to it and it won't cost him any time. Look for him to take on his normal spot in the starting lineup and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of restrictions. Tatum could potentially see a slight uptick in usage and playing time if Jaylen Brown (Achilles) can't give it a go.