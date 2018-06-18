Tatum won't participate in the Vegas Summer League, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Tatum played in 99 games when including postseason contests as a rookie and likely needs some time to wind down and rest his body. The 20-year-old has already established himself as a key contributor and a building block for the future, so with little to prove, the Celtics won't risk his health in the Summer League. The Celtics are likely going to have to make some adjustments to their forward rotation with Gordon Hayward (leg) coming back prior to the upcoming campaign, which will be something to monitor once training camp and the preseason arrives to see how it impacts Tatum's role.