Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks that there's "no certainty" Tatum (illness) will sit out Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Earlier Tuesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told Jay King of The Athletic that Tatum was on track to remain out for both ends of the team's back-to-back set, but the All-Star forward may have shown enough improvement while recovering from his non-COVID-19-related illness back in Boston for Mazzulla to leave the door open for him to play. Even if the Celtics elect to err on the side of caution and rule Tatum out ahead of Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, the 24-year-old should still be in 3-Point Contest at All-Star weekend in Utah on Saturday before suiting up in the All-Star Game on Sunday. Grant Williams will likely be on track to fill most of the minutes at forward if Tatum sits Wednesday.