Tatum posted 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-104 win over the Hornets.

Tatum registered his 25th double-double of the season Monday, and he extended his streak of scoring 23 or more points to 11 games. Over that span, the five-time All-Star has averaged 29.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting (including 41.8 percent from three on 8.3 3PA/G), 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 36.6 minutes per game. With the Celtics close to clinching the best record in the NBA, Tatum will likely see his playing time wind down as Boston prioritizes health and rest ahead of the postseason.