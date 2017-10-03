Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Notches nine points in exhibition opener
Tatum had nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks and one turnover across 33 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets.
While Tatum didn't necessarily shoot the ball well, he clearly wasn't feeling all too shy in his team debut, as he matched Kyrie Irving for a team-high of 11 field goal attempts. He was extremely active on both sides of the floor and appears primed to be a nice spark off the bench for the Celtics during the upcoming campaign. Still, while the No. 3 overall pick typically gets big-time minutes, Tatum is on arguably one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, which could restrict his minutes and fantasy value a bit during his rookie year.
