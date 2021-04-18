Tatum is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle impingement.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, and it certainly didn't bother Tatum much Saturday against Golden State, when he went for 44 points and 10 boards in 40 minutes. Nonetheless, his status will be worth keeping a cursory eye on as Monday's tip approaches.
