Tatum (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Tatum missed Monday's clash with Cleveland due to a knee contusion listing -- though rest in the second game of a back-to-back also likely had a hand -- but will be back in the mix Wednesday, presumably retaking his spot in the starting unit. He's tallied 40-plus points in two of the last three games and will aim to keep his hot stretch rolling versus Portland.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out with knee contusion•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 40 in 2OT loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ice cold from three Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hits game-winning three•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Top scorer in near triple-double•