Tatum (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum missed Monday's clash with Cleveland due to a knee contusion listing -- though rest in the second game of a back-to-back also likely had a hand -- but will be back in the mix Wednesday, presumably retaking his spot in the starting unit. He's tallied 40-plus points in two of the last three games and will aim to keep his hot stretch rolling versus Portland.