Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off night in loss
Tatum had 19 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.
The Celtics blew a second-half lead and managed to shoot just 41.3 percent from the field as a team. Tatum scored under 20 points for the second straight game, and for just the third time since Jan. 16.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...