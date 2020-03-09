Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off night in loss

Tatum had 19 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

The Celtics blew a second-half lead and managed to shoot just 41.3 percent from the field as a team. Tatum scored under 20 points for the second straight game, and for just the third time since Jan. 16.