Tatum (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is being listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Shams Charania of the Athletic relayed earlier Saturday that Tatum would be sidelined for 10-to-14 days while completing a quarantine period, but the Celtics' decision to list him as doubtful suggests the team has hope that his recent COVID-19 test result may have been a false positive. More clarity on Tatum's situation should arrive Sunday, but fantasy managers should tentatively continue to preparing to be without the forward for the upcoming week.
