Tatum (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against Phoenix, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Tatum emerged from Monday's loss to Chicago with a minor ankle injury, but after a pair of off days he's been cleared to take the floor Thursday night. The star wing is coming off of a poor shooting night (3-17 FG), though he did register his first career triple-double (14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in 37 minutes.