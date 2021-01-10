Tatum (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

The 22-year-old was officially considered doubtful due to the league's health and safety protocols, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday the young forward will be unavailable for 10-to-14 days while going through a quarantine period. Tatum's status beyond Sunday remains up in the air. The Celtics will have the minimum eight players available versus Miami, with Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards, Aaron Nesmith and Tacko Fall among those poised to take on heavily increased roles.