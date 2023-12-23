Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum missed his first game of the season Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. However, he was able to participate in Friday's game in a limited fashion and will have a chance to return to the hardwood Saturday. Considering Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) has already been ruled out, expect Al Horford, Sam Hauser (heel) and Oshae Brissett to handle more work if Tatum can't go.