Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Officially ruled out
Tatum (illness) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
As expected, Tatum will sit out while he nurses an illness that kept him out of practice on Monday. The hope is that the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January will only miss one game, but his status is very much up in the air for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.
