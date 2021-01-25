Tatum (COVID-19 protocols) has been removed from the Celtics' injury report ahead of Monday night's game against Chicago, Marc D'Amico of Celtics.com reports.

Tatum's long-awaited return will finally arrive Monday, marking the end of an absence that stretched for more than two weeks. Tatum hasn't played since Jan. 8, but thanks to several postponements, he'll ultimately have missed only five contests. The expectation is that Tatum will immediately slot back into the starting lineup, and at this time it's unclear if he'll face any minutes restrictions.