Tatum (ankle) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Tatum missed Monday's win over the Pistons, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but he'll return to action Wednesday. Over his last nine appearances, Tatum has averaged 27.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.