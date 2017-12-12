Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Only 4 points during blowout loss
Tatum delivered only four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 108-85 blowout loss in Chicago.
This was a rare dud game for Tatum and, frankly, most of the Celtics as they were blown out during this last game of their three game road trip. The rookie Tatum had been delightfully consistent before Monday's disappointment. Tatum has had only four single-digit scoring games this season and is still shooting over 50 percent from the field through 29 games. Expect Tatum to bounce back at home Wednesday versus the injury-riddled Nuggets.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Rock solid in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Steady in win over Sixers•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 18 points in loss to Miami•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Excels in win with 15 points, nine boards•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Delivers effortless 19 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...