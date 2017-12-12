Tatum delivered only four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 108-85 blowout loss in Chicago.

This was a rare dud game for Tatum and, frankly, most of the Celtics as they were blown out during this last game of their three game road trip. The rookie Tatum had been delightfully consistent before Monday's disappointment. Tatum has had only four single-digit scoring games this season and is still shooting over 50 percent from the field through 29 games. Expect Tatum to bounce back at home Wednesday versus the injury-riddled Nuggets.