Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to quarantine for 10-to-14 days, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The situation surrounding the Celtics remains clouded heading into Week 4, particularly after Sunday's game against the Heat was postponed. Per Murphy, Tatum tested positive for the virus twice, meaning he'll be subject to the league's health and safety protocols. Expect Tatum to miss at least the Celtics' next four games, assuming the current schedule holds up.